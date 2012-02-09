For Your Viewing Pleasure: Candidates Getting Glitterbombed

Jaywon Choe
ron paul glitterbomb

Congratulations, Ron Paul. You’ve just become the latest presidential candidate to be hit by a Glitterbomb.

While stumping in Minnesota last night, the former Texas congressman got a faceful of glitter. He joins Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Rick Santorum, Michele Bachmann, and Tim Pawlenty, who have all faced a similar fate.

So, what exactly is a Glitterbomb? Essentially, it’s a barrage of glitter thrown in protest against a candidate’s stance on gay rights. Though lately, the Glitterbomb has been taken up by other causes like Occupy Wall Street groups.

But it’s better if you see for yourself.

Ron Paul

Mitt Romney

Rick Santorum

Newt Gingrich

Michele Bachmann

Tim Pawlenty

