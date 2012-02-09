For Your Viewing Pleasure: Candidates Getting Glitterbombed

Congratulations, Ron Paul. You’ve just become the latest presidential candidate to be hit by a Glitterbomb.



While stumping in Minnesota last night, the former Texas congressman got a faceful of glitter. He joins Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Rick Santorum, Michele Bachmann, and Tim Pawlenty, who have all faced a similar fate.

So, what exactly is a Glitterbomb? Essentially, it’s a barrage of glitter thrown in protest against a candidate’s stance on gay rights. Though lately, the Glitterbomb has been taken up by other causes like Occupy Wall Street groups.

But it’s better if you see for yourself.

