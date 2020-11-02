For up to $15,000 you can stay at these Australian luxury 'ultravillas’ – which include your own butler

The Mandalay House

Luxico, an Australian luxury home-hotel business, has launched a new all-inclusive holiday experience.

The ‘Ultravilla’ experience includes stays at private five-star villas, with guests treated to a fully stocked fridge and a personal butler.

These luxury stays are priced at up to $15,000.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Luxury home-hotel company Luxico has launched a new all inclusive experience among a selection of private five-star villas in Australia to keep you happy while you wait for your next international holiday.

The new ‘Ultravilla’ experience provides exclusive villas complete with a fully stocked fridge, daily housekeeping, designer linen, a Sommelier’s Honesty Bar containing a rare selection of Australian and international wines, and better yet, a personal butler.

The butler is on hand to handle everything from shopping and dry cleaning to making cocktails and light meals for you.

Prices for these luxury stays go up to $15,000 a night.

“With international travel prohibited, affluent Australians who would have otherwise spent their summer in Aspen or Europe are now seeking local luxuries in close proximity to Australia’s finest beaches, with privacy, flexibility and personalisation high on the checklist,” Luxico CEO Alexandra Ormerod said in a statement.

Aussie-based Luxico was launched in 2013, designed to provide a hotel-style service to luxury rentals. It manages $700 million worth of properties, including 200 properties in holiday hotspots across Australia.

The company has been receiving more interest as restrictions have started to lift.

“With restrictions easing we’ve been inundated with requests for homes, particularly in key tourist areas like Byron Bay and the Whitsundays,” Ormerod said. “We’ve also seen a large number of returning expats desperate for accommodation and willing to pay a premium to stay in their suburb of choice.”

Each property in the Ultravilla experience has been picked for its high quality finishes, top line features and access to local amenities.

Among the luxury mansions on the list is Mandalay House in Airlie Beach, Azure on the Sunshine Coast and Twenty-Six in Byron Bay.

Here’s a closer look at some of the Ultravillas you can hire out:

Mandalay House – Airlie Beach, Whitsundays

Mandalay House

Mandalay House is complete with a private deep water marina, gym, cinema room, underground cellar with dining for 12 and an outdoor terrace with a BBQ and pizza oven. There’s even a resort style swimming pool and a helicopter pad.

Azure – Sunshine Coast, Queensland

Azure

Azure has a cinema room, an infinity pool, a built in spa and private tropical gardens. It can accommodate up to 10 guests and offers sweeping views of the ocean.

Twenty Six – Wategos, Byron Bay

There are two media rooms at Twenty Six, with guests able to enjoy a fireplace, multiple sundecks and a pool with built-in day beds.

Wollumbi Estate – Southern Highlands, NSW

Located 90 minutes from Sydney, Wollumbi Estate can accommodate up to 14 guests and features olive groves, a vineyard, heli access and large open fireplaces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.