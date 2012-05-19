For The Second Time In Three Months, This Supreme Court Justice Has Been Robbed

Photo: Associated Press

It wasn’t too long ago that Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer’s name was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Back in February, a man wielding a machete had broken into his vacation home on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts-Nevis.Today, The Washington Post reports that his Washington D.C. home in the Georgetown neighbourhood was burgled on May 4.



Among the stolen items: a 100-piece-set of silver worth $2,500 and a pair of $500 of silver candlesticks. Additionally, the burglar caused hundreds of dollars in damage to a window.

The investigation remains ongoing.

