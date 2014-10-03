For The First Time You Can Vote To Choose Australia's Best Architect-Designed House

Strohmayr House – Troppo Architects (NT)

The Australian Institute of Architects has launched its inaugural People’s Choice Award at the 2014 National Architecture Awards.

Featuring 13 shortlisted houses, the People’s Choice Award invites the public to engage with the work of Australian architects.

Voting closes midnight on Wednesday, October 29, and the winner will be announced on October 31.

The winners of the National Architecture Awards as chosen by the National Jury will be revealed at a special ceremony in Darwin on Thursday, November 6.

Projects in the running for the People’s Choice Award:

Bellevue Terrace Alterations + Additions – Philip Stejskal Architecture (WA)

Griffith House – Popov Bass Architects (NSW)

Highgate Hill House – Twofold Studio & Cox Rayner Architects (Qld)

House at Hanging Rock – Kerstin Thompson Architects (Vic)

Hover House – Bower Architecture (Vic)

K House – Chenchow Little (NSW)

Lune de Sang – Stone House – CHROFI (NSW)

Oxlade Drive House – James Russell Architect (Qld)

South Yarra Warehouse – NMBW Architecture Studio (Vic)

Southern Outlet House – Philip M Dingemanse (Tas)

Strohmayr House – Troppo Architects (NT)

Tamarama Semi-D – David Langston-Jones (NSW)

West End Tower – Owen and Vokes and Peters (Qld)

