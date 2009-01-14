For The First Time, Internet Tops Newspapers As News Source

For the first time since the Pew Research centre’s been keeping track, it found more people, who said they relied on the Internet for their national and international news than people who look for it in newspapers first.



40% of 1,489 respondents in the December survey identified the Internet as their leading new sources. 35% said newspapers and 70% said TV.

The Internet number is up from just 24% in September 2007. Among respondents under the age of 30, 60% said they got most of their news from the Internet.

See Also:

Will Google Bailout Newspapers? No (GOOG)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.