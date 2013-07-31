For The First Time In Ages, European Unemployment Actually Falls

Unemployment in Europe is still in nosebleed territories, but for the first time in ages it didn’t get worse in the month of June.



In the Eurozone, unemployment was stable at 12.1% (slightly beating expectations) and for the EU there was actually a dip to 10.9% from 11.0%.

Here’s chart showing improvement on the EU line for the first time in years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.