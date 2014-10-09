For The First Time, Apple Is One Of The Five Largest PC Manufacturers Worldwide

Apple is now the fifth-largest PC manufacturer in the world, having grown nearly 9% in third quarter sales this year, market research firm IDC said in its latest Worldwide Quarterly PC Tracker.

The report said Apple’s recent price cuts and improved demand in mature markets propelled its sales growth. In the third quarter alone, Apple sold roughly 4.9 million PCs, accounting for 6.3% of the global market.

In fact, this is the first time Apple’s quarterly sales has cracked the global top five list, according to Apple Insider. Apple has always been one of the top five selling PC makers in the US market, but has never reached that level of sales in the global market, largely because of the lower-cost Windows-based devices, it said.

IDC’s report also said worldwide PC shipment has declined 1.7% in the third quarter, beating the forecast of -4.1% year-on-year growth. Lenovo, HP, and Dell rounded out the top 3 spots, taking more than half of the global PC market share.

The US market saw steady growth as it went up 4.3% from the same quarter last year. IDC said the upcoming holiday season could further boost PC sales in the US.

