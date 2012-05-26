For Tablets, 'BYOD' Really Means 'Bring Your Own iPad'

Cisco canceled its expensive Cius tablet for enterprises today, citing the rise of “bring your own device” strategies, which it called “the new norm.”



In other words, IT departments couldn’t justify spending $750-plus for a locked-down Android tablet because workers were already bringing their own tablets to work. It’s more pressing for IT to figure out how to integrate these incoming tablets into the existing infrastructure in a secure fashion.

To get a better grip on this trend, we took a look back at some reports from Good Technology, which specialises in helping IT departments manage BYOD devices.

First, BYOD is clearly the new norm. According to Good’s December 2011 State Of BYOD report, 72% of companies that were using Good had formal BYOD programs in place in October 2011, up from 60% in January 2011, and another 4% were planning on implementing a formal policy in the next 12 months:

Chart 1

Photo: Good Technology

But more strikingly, Good began supporting the Cius last March, and supports other Android tablets as well. And yet, according to Good’s Q1’12 report, the iPad utterly dominates among companies using Good’s technology. Android tablets barely make a dent:

Photo: Good Technology

If you consider tablets only, iPads made up 97.3% of all tablet activations, up from 94.7% in Q4’11.

Good is not necessarily representative of the overall market. Its customers seem to favour iOS over Android, with only 20% of total device activations going to Android. In fact, iOS made up the top six types of devices activated by Good in Q1’2012, and Android doesn’t make an appearance until number six, the Motorola Droid:

Photo: Good Technology

But the disparity is particularly obvious in tablets. In other words, for now, “BYOD” in tablets really means “bring your own iPad.”

That could change once Microsoft releases Windows 8, which was designed for tablets.

