For Second Day In A Row, Financial Are Sliding While Market Gains

The market has definitely been strange these last two days. If you only went by stocks, it’d feel like the general bullish tone was being continued.



And yet underneath, there’s been a ton of interest in the yen, the Swiss Franc, gold, Treasuries, etc.

Meanwhile, financial stocks are sliding for the second-straight day, while the overall market gains.

