For Sale on Ebay: Business Card of Hedge Fund Swindler Now on Lam

This Item is one of Sam Israel’s actual business cards. Sam Israel was the Infamous hedge fund mogul who defrauded investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars. He was set to begin a 20 year prison sentence on June 9th, 2008 when his vehicle was found abandoned on the Bear Mountain Bridge over the Hudson River in New York with the words “Suicide is Painless” written in the dust on his hood. As of June 12th no one has yet to find his body resulting in an international manhunt for Mr. Israel.

