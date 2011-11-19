FOR SALE: Luxury Bungalow 'Occupied' By Arrested San Francisco Protester

Photo: www.ebay.com

It certainly is a buyer‘s market.Occupy protesters across the nation are getting kicked to the curb, and already some of the 99% are trying to sell off their old digs.



Giving the term short sale foreclosure new meaning, an eBay seller posted a listing today for a previously-“occupied” luxury bungalow.

For just under 300 bucks, you can score this tricked out REI 10-person “deluxe” dwelling conveniently located in San Francisco’s financial district.

“The dwelling has been previously occupied by brave members of the 99%,” the ad says. “All proceeds from this auction will be donated to support the Occupy Movement.”

If you’re worried about prying neighbours, fear not: The home is “heavily insulated from government regulation” with “armed private security force on duty at all time.”

Why not? Downsizing is looking like a pretty smart move these days.

UPDATE:

We tracked down the seller, 32-year-old Ian Baker, who said the tent belongs to a friend who was among dozens arrested last night while attempting to seize a Bank of America branch in San Francisco as part of the Occupy Wall Street protest.

His friend has since been released from police custody, but the tent is still under lock and key, Baker said.

“We’re gonna try to get it back, but it really depends on the police department,” he said. “If we can’t, I’ll contact the highest bidder to see what they want to do.”

At any rate, Baker and his friends still plan to donate any proceeds to the Occupy Wall Street movement.

