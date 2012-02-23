FOR SALE: An Entire French Village, For Less Than $500,000

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Le Grand Cricri

The economic downturn in Europe continues to claim new victims. The latest is a village in France, which is being sold in its entirety for just 330,000 euros ($436,630), The Telegraph reports.Courbefy, in the Limousin region, comes complete with 19 buildings — including a village hall and family homes — and a swimming pool, stables, and tennis courts, according to The Daily Mail.



The village at one time had a population of around 200, although most of its residents, mainly farmers, began to move out in search of more lucrative jobs in industries in the 1970s, Jean-Pierre Chateau, who lives nearby told Le Figaro.

In the 1990s, an attempt to turn Courbefy into a holiday village was abandoned because of high expenses, and locals now say it is mainly home to “thieves, drunks and squatters”. Chateau says Courbefy has been a “ghost village” since 2008.

The village was first put up for auction by authorities on Monday, but so far, there have been no takers. Prospective buyers have until Friday to put in a bid for the village, which is less than 30 miles from Limoges.

Adding to Courbefy’s appeal is the presence of the ruins of a 13th Century castle and an ancient chapel nearby.

If no one buys the village, it will remain in the hands of Credit Agricole bank.

