FOR SALE: $700 Million Worth Of Facebook Shares

We just spoke to an “agent” who saw our report that SAC Capital is buying up Facebook stock. He wants to know if we know of any other interested buyers.



Thing is, this guy isn’t looking to sell to your average dentist, doctor, or lawyer looking to dabble. He’s looking for deep pockets.

How deep?

Well, let’s just say you’d have to have spare $700 million to buy up his all the shares he has available from ex-Facebook employees. Also, you’ll have to pay more than $32.50 per share. Any price lower than that, and he says Facebook is likely to invoke its first right of refusual and buy the stock itself.

Anyway, if 20 million Facebook shares sounds like your kind of trade we’d seriously like to hear from you: [email protected] or 646.376.6014. We’re pretty sure we won’t ask for any points.

