A Classic 1957 Jaguar Once Driven By JFK Is Up For Auction on eBay

A classic Jaguar once driven by John and Jackie Kennedy is up for sale on eBay Motors. The 1957 Mark I was owned by Jackie’s stepfather, Hugh Auchincloss, and kept at his Virginia estate.



It has been fully restored, according to the auction site. The body, engine, and transmission are all orignal factory parts.

The auction is open to pre-approved bidders only, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the the Hôpital Sacré Coeur in Haiti.

The auction ends at 9pm EST, July 14. eBay would not speculate on a possible final price, but noted that Winston Churchill’s 1939 Daimler DB 18 Drophead sold in April for $615,000.

Here’s the car:

