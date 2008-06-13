For Sale: Thousands Of Facebook Friends

Have you ever wished you could fall asleep and wake up as Samantha, a 19-year-old who loves the outdoors? Or Erik, a 29-year-old booze hound with cooking skills? Now you can! On Facebook, at least.



An eBay seller named pseudopr415 is auctioning off 10 fake Facebook profiles, each with a minimum 200 real “friends,” who live in major cities across the U.S. The idea: Marketers might want to buy these profiles to sneakily advertise their wares under the guise of a real person. Who are these fake folks?

– Samantha (age 19) – loves music, makes art, and enjoys the outdoors

– John (age 35) – health purist, into yoga, active runner, amateur cyclists, and into healthy eating.

– David (age 23) – Computer programmer, big gamer, into the latest gadgets, and is a blogger

– Michael (age 42) – Intellectual, reads books, enjoys poetry, has a weakness for fast food, and loves his two kids

– Carrie (age 26) – Fashionista, craves gossip magazines, doodles potential outfits, and follows celebrity developments

– Erik (age 29) – Big beer drinker, watches a ton of sports, likes sports cars, and likes to cook

– Holly (age 18) – Big into volunteering, loves reading, loves school, and interested in travelling abroad

– Peter (age 19) – Athlete, big into college life, likes drama and mystery movies, and can’t live without mac and cheese

– Shannon (age 33) – Design aficionado, into exploring a city’s culture, active artist, and

is latched onto her iPhone

– Kristin (age 40) – Live at home mum, loves cooking for her family, wishes she had a new car, wants a vacation to the beach, and is really into gardening

We imagine this listing will be removed before it’s supposed to end — eBay has banned the sale of virtual goods — but either way, it’s not yet attracting much money. Some 170 people have looked at the auction so far, and it’s still at the 99-cent first bid.

(Thanks to Patrick at Affinitive.)

