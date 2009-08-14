For Rent: Rupert Murdoch's Yacht

Making readers pay for his newspaper content isn’t the only way News Corp (NWS) chairman Rupert Murdoch wants to make money.



He’s also renting out his yacht.

Bonus: Tour Rupe’s yacht →

Cityfile reports the 183-foot sailboat is available for just $314K and change a week:

Charterworld.com: Luxury sailing yacht ROSEHEARTY is a 56-meter, aluminium masterpiece from Perini Navi with hull lines from Ron Holland and a stunning interior by famous French designer Christian Liagre. She is a powerful sailing yacht with carbon furling booms and a striking all white hull. S/Y ROSEHEARTY’S five suites provide flexibility for up to 10 yacht charter guests. This magnificent luxury yacht is available for charter in both the Caribbean and Mediterranean waterways.

Charmed by Rosehearty? There’s more. As Gawker picked up, Murdoch “has a North Shore home by the same name, which can also be rented for six figures if you want the full, 360-degree conservative media mogul experience.”

Photo courtesy Charterworld.com

