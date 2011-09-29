For Publishers, The Amazon Kindle Fire Could Be A Much Bigger Business Than The iPad

The Kindle Fire is here.



And with it come the magazine publishers who are launching their publications on the device.

Conde Nast will have 17 brands available, seven as digital editions and 10 more as PDFs (which will be upgraded to enhanced versions in the near future).

Kindle Fire users can get an exclusive free three-month trial for all the publications. After that, subscriptions for most of the magazines will cost $19.99 per year.

This could add up to serious money in the near future.

The Fire, which costs just $200, could sell a massive number of devices. While Amazon will have to sell three times the number to match the revenue Apple earns from one iPad, the per subscription amount going into Conde’s coffers (as well as those of Hearst and Meredith) is roughly the same on either device.

That means dollars for content providers.

“I think it’s going to be a market expander,” Bob Sauerberg, president of Conde Nast, told us over the phone on Wednesday afternoon. “This price point is going to open up the marketplace.”

He anticipates that “hundreds of millions” of tablets will be sold over the next three to five years. That is a lot of potential eyeballs (and wallets).

Sauerberg does wonder how well consumers will respond to magazines on the Fire’s seven-inch screen.

“The test, which the consumer will tell us, is about seven-inch. How does it fit? Who likes it and who doesn’t? And do they accept magazines as part that value?,” he said. “I think the magazines look great. I’m optimistic that they will but we will learn that through all of this.”

He hopes the learning curve matches the revenue one.

