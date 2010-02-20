For-Profit Education Sinks With Apollo Group's Shares

Apollo Group Inc. (APOL), parent company of for-profit education centres like University of Phoenix and The College of Financial Planning, is taking a huge hit today.



The downgrade from “Buy” to “Hold” at ThinkEquity can’t help their situation much either.

A report from Reuters notes that Apollo predicts “higher bad debt” as it heads into 2010, a statement that spooked education investors. Shares are down $4.48 or 7.3% to $56.97.

