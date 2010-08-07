For Profit School Stocks Take A Beating For Their Bad behaviour

Per the Government Accountability Office’s scathing undercover report on for-profit institutions and their unabashed swindling of unemployed innocents (and apparently one stripper currently making $12/ hour with her degree), for-profit education stocks took quite a tumble in the markets today.



DeVry Inc. (NYSE: DV) — Down 5.38%

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) — Down 7.21%

Strayer Education Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) — Down 3.89%

ITT Educational Services Inc. (NYSE: ESI) — 6.59%

Most notably is EDMC, Education Management Corp’s fall. The stock is down 7.26% today.

