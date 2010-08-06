Scummy For-Profit Colleges Promise $69,000 Salaries After 1-Year Program

Photo: www.wordyisms.com

While there’s been some speculation that for-profit colleges are out to scam unsuspecting, recession-ravaged applicants who think they need a degree, a recent report from the Government Accountability Office really dishes out the greed and grime.After making the rounds at 15 for-profit college campuses deemed a representative sampling of the industry, here’s a select sample reported by the Washington Post of the recruiting tactics used by these “higher education” institutions:



From a Florida recruiter: “I know medical assistants who are making 68, $69,000 a year, and they only went to school for nine months.”

From the same recruiter above: “I owe $85,000 to the University of Florida. Will I pay it back? Probably not…I look at life a little differently than most people.”

From a MedVance admissions officer: “It’s not like a car note — if you don’t pay it, they won’t come after you.”

Scenario from a recruitment meeting: “Another recruiter theatrically rips up an application, in mock disgust, when the applicant won’t sign a binding contract without first talking to an aid officer.”

No, these aren’t just performative stunts posted on YouTube for viral effect. These are words and actions from human beings working behind the scenes in the for-profit world (think University of Phoenix, ITT Technical Institute, and Kaplan).

