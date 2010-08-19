For Most People, The Double-Dip Has Arrived

Talking about the possibility of a “double dip” recession is always fraught with pitfalls, since nobody can define it, and since nobody is willing to say the first dip is over, and since the economy does in fact still really suck for a large percentage of the population.



But throwing all of that aside, let’s just state the obvious: for most people, the measure of the economy that they care about is jobs (and specifically, whether they have one, whether their neighbours have one, and whether they fear losing theirs).

And it seems now, in light of the ongoing weakness in the initial claims data, that the job situation is getting worse again.

The one issue that matters for most people is now double-dipping. If the GDP keeps growing in this scenario for several quarters more, it really doesn’t matter too much.

