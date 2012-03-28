The Draw Something Bubble Has Burst For Me

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

I downloaded Draw Something right after buying my new iPad about a week and a half ago. I was obsessed.



After connecting to Facebook, I was surprised to see dozens of my friends were already using it. I guess that made me a late adopter.

So I challenged a bunch of them. At my peak, I was playing at least 10 different Draw Something games simultaneously. It wasn’t long before my iPad’s notifications centre was dominated with Draw Something nudges. I’d get a new one every few minutes, it seemed.

It was a ton of fun for a while. With some of my more active Draw Something friends, I was able to plow through 50+ turns in just a few days. The coins were rolling in!

Then, suddenly, the bubble burst.

Keeping up with my Draw Something notifications started to feel more like a chore than the fun, addictive game it was just a few days before. It felt more like I was being nagged than encouraged to play. It lost its luster.

Plus, let’s be honest. There’s not much depth to Draw Something. After a while you start to see the same words over and over again.

It got to the point where I simply stopped playing. But still, the nudges and notifications from friends rolled in, asking why I hadn’t taken my turn yet.

Last night, I gave up and deleted Draw Something from my iPad for good.

I know I’m in the minority here. Even though I grew bored of Draw Something, millions more are catching on. (About 14.6 million so far, according to AppData.)

I’m not saying Draw Something is a dud. It isn’t. But for people like me who prefer a bit more substance to a game than endless doodling back and forth with no winner, Draw Something is going to get old very soon.

Still obsessed with Draw Something? Click here to see how to make gorgeous drawings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.