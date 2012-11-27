For Me, Instagram Isn’t The New Twitter. It’s A More Functional Path

Consumer Web companies are funny things. As Bryan Goldberg argued in an earlier post, the best ones solve a specific problem that bedevils the founder, they don’t aim to please the masses. But that doesn’t mean that users wind up adopting sites for the reasons founders assume or even wish they would.



In October, we brought you an interview with Instagram founder Kevin Systrom who gave a very different vision of what Instagram would become in the future than what we know it as today. He wanted it to be a new source of news, bringing in a bold new era of citizen journalism. When I asked how that would differ from Twitter, he said that even at a limited 140 characters, Twitter focuses heavily on text. Instagram will tell the world’s stories in a rich, visual way.

