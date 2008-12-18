For Madoff, Cabin Fever Will Only Get Worse

Cityfile put in a phone call to Bernie Madoff’s apartment, but he’s not answering. “Madoff has wisely decided to turn off his home phone. Calls to Casa Madoff just ring and ring. And there’s no one picking up the phone at Madoff’s homes on Long Island or in Palm Beach either!”



Mr. Madoff, may we also suggest you unplug your television, stay away from the internet and avoid your friends while you’re at it. For you, there won’t be many moments of good news in the near future. Try not to go crazy from cabin fever. Think of this as acclimatizing yourself for the impending prison time. That ought to make the whole thing easier.

