For Just $45,000 A Month, You Too Can Go To Rehab In The Hamptons

Battling addiction or depression is an incredibly serious, difficult matter. It takes hard work, and sometimes, many years to get it right.So, for those who can afford it, it is best to do it as comfortably and close to home as possible. Enter, The Dunes. Bloomberg Businessweek has a lovely write-up about the luxury, Hamptons centre where for just $45,000 you and New York’s most privileged can achieve your goals in peace.



Opened in 2010, The Dunes does have your typical mile long walks and 12-step programs, but it also boasts a Tibetan yoga instructor and gourmet menu:

From Businessweek:

The Dunes operates a 90-day program during which clients reside on the four-and-a-half-acre property. No drugs are allowed on the premises, but clients are not deprived of dietitian-approved gourmet food. To keep the well-heeled well fed, the kitchen serves “local fresh seafood” such as lobster, tuna, cod, striped bass, and scallops, in addition to steak, chicken, and game. Eggs are delivered from a nearby game bird and chicken farm, and many of the vegetables are organic and locally harvested. Champagne, of course, is not on the menu.

