For Just $1.4 Million, Live In This Funky 5th Avenue Studio Once Home To Scam Artist Raffaello Follieri

This spacious studio in Aristotle Onassis’s pedigreed Olympic Tower currently houses some odd furnishings—reminiscent of a ’70s conversation pit—in its round living room, but there’s not much use arguing with the timeless views of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller centre seen through floor-to-ceiling glass.

The building, which houses the offices of the NBA and once was home to controversial rich guys like arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and scamster Raffaello Follieri, still commands high prices. This 700-square-foot unit is asking $1.4M.

