HOUSE OF THE DAY: For Just $12 Million, Own One Of The Most Beautiful Homes In New Zealand

Meredith Galante
$11.79 million new zealand home

Photo: Sothebys International Realty

An absolutely gorgeous home in New Zealand is on the market for $11.75 million. In the Queenstown area sits a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home that spans 7,530 feet.

The home sits above Lake Hayes, has views of Wakatipu Basin, a pool, and a waterfall on his property.

Welcome to Wilding Road.

The home's architecture is quirky, yet stunning.

No view is spared in the home.

You'll feel like you're outside, yet have shelter from the elements.

Imagine that view while eating.

The kitchen has a few types of different beautiful wood inside.

There is an an adjacent butler's pantry to the kitchen.

The fireplace serves as a partition between rooms.

The house is asking for $1,559-a-square-foot.

The bathrooms hold true to the modern theme.

The bathroom is spa-like.

Take a swim no matter what the weather.

The indoor pool has a diving platform and swimming jet system.

The lighting fixtures in the bedroom appear to make bed glow.

The house looks like a compound.

Most of the house appears to be made of glass.

You can definitely tell when someone is home.

Those views look as if they were painted.

The home is just a five-minute drive from the historic township of Arrowtown, passing Millbrook and The Hills golf courses on the way.

