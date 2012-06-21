HOUSE OF THE DAY: For Just $12 Million, Own One Of The Most Beautiful Homes In New Zealand

Photo: Sothebys International Realty
An absolutely gorgeous home in New Zealand is on the market for $11.75 million. In the Queenstown area sits a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home that spans 7,530 feet.
The home sits above Lake Hayes, has views of Wakatipu Basin, a pool, and a waterfall on his property.
The home is just a five-minute drive from the historic township of Arrowtown, passing Millbrook and The Hills golf courses on the way.
