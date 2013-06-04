Chart Shows How Many Points Wade And Bosh Must Score If The Heat Want To Win Game 7

History shows that LeBron James typically comes up big in game sevens. But if the Heat are going to win tonight, history also shows that Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh need to score.



And the magic number is 25.

In playoff games from the last two seasons, the Heat are 20-4 when Wade and Bosh combine to score at least 25 points. If those two score less than 25 points, the Heat are just 7-7.

The Heat can still win if the LeBron’s partners don’t score big. But if they don’t, the Heat are just a .500 team and will be in big trouble…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

