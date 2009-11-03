Harvard Law Grad Celebrates Halloween By Torching 9/11 Chapel

This is strange and very unfortunate.



A Harvard law grad who was scheduled to begin work at a New York firm turned himself in for allegedly setting fire to a 9/11 memorial in Manhattan, the ABA Journal reports.

Brian Schroeder graduated from law school in May and was scheduled to start work at Sidley Austin, according to Above the Law.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m. Halloween morning; there was little damage to the structure, which is on FDR drive between 29th and 30th Streets in Manhattan.

Schroeder went to Duke undergrad and was active in campus life at Harvard Law — he was co-president of Lamda, a gay-rights student group, edited the Harvard Latino Law Review, and acted in Parody, the school satire.

No one has suggested a motive and a friend of Schroeder’s told the New York Post that it was “clearly out of character.”

No doubt there are meetings about Schroeder’s future in BigLaw occurring at this very moment. We hope there is some sort of rational explanation, though we cannot really think of suggestions that would fit the bill.

