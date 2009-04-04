Number Of Magazine Titles Shrinks For First Time

Magazines are not only getting visibly thinner as they lose ad pages, but for the first time in memory, the number of magazine titles is shrinking.

101 mags folded in Q1, and 95 were launched, the first time since statistics were kept there’s been a net loss in magazine titles, reports the NY Post.

But don’t cry for the death of print media just yet: There’s still an astounding 16,942 mags out there competing for advertisers, subscription fees, and newsstand space.

