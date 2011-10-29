For Early Shoppers, It's A Wrap

There’s no such thing as being too organised for Angela Richens, who finished her Christmas shopping four weeks ago.



Ms. Richens has presents for about three dozen family members, including her husband and their three children, two foster children and 15 nieces and nephews. “I enjoy the holidays more when I’m not running around the stores like a crazy person with everyone else,” says the 34-year-old stay-at-home mother, who lives north of Salt Lake City, Utah.

