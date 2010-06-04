For Conan's New Show, TBS Wants Advertisers To Pay 25% Above The Standard Late-Night Rates

TBS is trying to high-ball advertisers seeking to reach all of those coveted 18- to 34-year-old male viewers who will be tuning into Conan O’Brien’s new 11 p.m. late-night program when it debuts this fall.



The New York Post reports that the network has been asking for broadcast-level ad rates for the show, which are higher than cable rates. One source said TBS wants advertisers to pay 20% to 25% more than the standard rates for late-night.

If the gambit is successful, it would mark the first time — at least in late night — that a cable channel has reached parity with a broadcast network.

…

Although top-tier cable networks like TBS often argue they should be considered in the same league as NBC, the reality is that advertisers still place a premium on the major broadcast networks.

Despite declining ratings, the broadcast networks, including CBS, ABC and Fox, command higher ad ratings, based on the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, or CPM, than their cable counterparts. (News Corp. owns Fox and The Post.)

Many think TBS is dreaming by asking for the much higher rates.

