For Better Or Worse, Apple Addicted To The rumour Cycle

For years, Apple has directly and indirectly promoted and inspired the rumour industry that envelops the company. Its cryptic event invitations, avoidance of any industry spotlight not of its own creation and its overall corporate culture of tight-lipped secrecy have inspired both amateur bloggers and mainstream tech outlets to grasp at any clue for a hint of new Apple products to come.



The result is a relentless rumour machine that moves on to speculating on the next iPhone or iPad just as soon as the last one is announced: and sometimes even beforehand. Apple has long benefited from this arrangement with long lines outside Apple Stores and lavish media attention paid to all of its public events. But the rumours are, by its own admission, now hurting its sales.

