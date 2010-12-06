For All Intents And Purposes, Bernanke Has Now Launched QE3

This could be the first time that a press release from 60 Minutes was taken by the world as an official statement of monetary policy.



Just kidding, it’s not a matter of “could.” It definitely is.

Technically, Bernanke’s interview hasn’t aired yet, and nobody knows what he’s going to say, but Monday’s Telegraph already has this from Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Bernanke’s QE3 faces stiff resistance.

So there you have it. Bernanke is already, in the media, launching QE3, and it’s already facing stiff resistance.

The actual, you know, “printing” is kind of irrelevant at this point.

