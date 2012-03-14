For Advertisers And Investors, Social Network User Numbers Often Don't Add Up

When does 845 million not equal 845 million?



When it’s the number of active users Facebook claims in its initial public offering filing. Last week the social networking giant amended that filing and conceded it may not be so giant. While still massive, Facebook said as many as 6% of those accounts may be fakes and another 5% may be from people who downloaded Facebook’s mobile app and have it running in the background of their device even though they no longer use the site.

