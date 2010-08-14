For A Really Scary Jobs Chart Combine This Recession With The Dot-Com Crash

A great chart from The Economist show another picture of our dismal jobs growth. Rather than job loss relative to peak employment, it shows job growth following the end of the recession.



Job growth has been this bad two times: the last two recessions. We’re suffering in this “recovery” because the last recovery was so bad.

Courtesy of The Economist

