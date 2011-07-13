Rent Out Richard Branson's Private Island In Australia For $8,000 A Night

Photo: Courtesy of Jaunted

Fill in the blank: “Richard Branson’s heart is made of _________.”Some possibly popular answers could be “billions of dollars,” “Virgin red,” or even “charity,” but really if you take it literally, Richard Branson’s heart is made of island.



Nope, not his beloved Necker Island in the Caribbean, but his other island, a heart-shaped in Australia’s Noosa River.

It’s name is Makepeace Island, and Branson bought it back in 2003 with the intention of turning it into an eco-retreat for crew of his Virgin Australia airline (then called Virgin Blue).

Makepeace Island has hit the headlines today, however, because it’s now open to the paying public, if you’ve got at least 7,900 AUD ($8,300) per night.

Its spent its last few years as a private retreat for Branson’s family and that of the CEO of Virgin Australia, but we guess they’ve got other places to go and people to see now.

For takers, the 25 acre island offers Balinese-style accommodations for up to 22 guests, and it’s not out in the middle of nowhere either.

Makepeace is only a quick riverboat hop from the heart of tourism in Australia’s “Sunshine Coast.” Oh yea, and it’s got volcanic boulder bathtubs:

Makepeace Island comes complete with its own riverboat to transfer guests, as well as a full sized tennis court and pavilion, spa facilities, theatre, a substantial two-storey open aired Balinese wantilan for relaxing or gathering of friends and family, 500,000 litre lagoon pool, office facilities and an expansive indoor bar designed for entertaining on a grand scale.

Gardens and indoor decor include giant sculptures, teak, granite and stone finishes, volcanic boulder bathtubs, ornamental lighting and antiquities and furniture commissioned and acquired in Bali, Java and elsewhere throughout Indonesia.



It’s got office facilities! We’re assuming that includes WiFi access and all the Macbook magsafe adapters we could desire, right? Sold. Check out a pic of one of the huts here.

Photo: Courtesy of Jaunted

This post originally appeared at Jaunted.

Now, explore the incredible private islands of the rich and famous >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.