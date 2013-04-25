For $50,000+ You Can Get A Cup Of Coffee With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook is auctioning off the opportunity to have a cup of coffee with him at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters.



The current bidding is at $15,000, but it has an estimated value of $50,000.

The money will go to the Robert F. Kennedy centre for Justice and Human Rights. Kennedy is one of his heroes, according to an NBC News profile.

The auction is good for two people to chat with Cook and it will last 30 minutes to an hour.

Via: Fortune

