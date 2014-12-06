For $40 Million You Could Buy Australia's Most Expensive Apartment

Penthouse in the Toaster building at Bennelong point is up for sale. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

What was once a restaurant with spectacular Sydney Harbour views is now being transformed into a luxury penthouse apartment with a $40 million price tag.

The top floor of the Toaster building at Circular Quay is expected to sell for more than $40 million, making it the country’s most expensive apartment.

The space was previously Lebanese restaurant Cadmus. It went into voluntary administration in 2003 before closing in 2006. In 2012 it was snapped up by a company owned by Moran healthcare family for $24.64 million, the SMH reported.

Earlier this year an apartment in the same building but two floors below was listed for sale at $30 million. Owned by hotelier Margaret Maloney it’s now listed for more than $23 million.

One international buyer is reportedly considering purchasing both for more than $60 million. The two apartments could potentially be joined by a lift.

Listing agent CBRE said interest for the penthouse is coming from buyers based in Asia and the Emirates.

There’s more here.

