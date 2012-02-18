For $110,000 A Month, This Central Park West Apartment Is Among The Most Expensive In The City

Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Garfield

One of the last remaining single-family homes on the western boarder of Central Park hit the rental market at a staggering $110,000 a month, Forbes’ Morgan Brennan reported.The current owner is living abroad with no plans of returning to New York for several years.



The townhouse, 247 Central Park West, has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an elevator, pool, and cinema.

