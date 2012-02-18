For $110,000 A Month, This Central Park West Apartment Is Among The Most Expensive In The City

Meredith Galante
247 central park west, $110,000 a month

Photo: Courtesy of Leslie Garfield

One of the last remaining single-family homes on the western boarder of Central Park hit the rental market at a staggering $110,000 a month, Forbes’ Morgan Brennan reported.The current owner is living abroad with no plans of returning to New York for several years.

The townhouse, 247 Central Park West, has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, an elevator, pool, and cinema.

Come on in. Check out these insane stairs.

Outside the house shows off its pre-war design, but inside it's pretty modern.

We love this window seating. There's a great view of Central Park.

The skylight is one-of-a-kind and a unique feature for a Manhattan home.

This bathroom feels like a spa.

Another bathroom shot, showing off the stall shower.

The gourmet kitchen.

There's 13,000 square feet of living space.

From the living room, you get a view of the garden.

You can host a barbecue back here.

Outside there's a great patio set.

The media room has good lighting for enjoying a flick.

The master bedroom has a lot of floor space and great views of the park.

This gym is fit for an Olympic athlete.

Here's that view we've been raving about.

Need something more feminine?

