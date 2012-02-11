For $10,010 Pizza Hut Will Help You Pop The Question

Nothing says “Till Death To Us Part” like a $10,000 wedding proposal courtesy of Pizza Hut.



In a stroke of marketing brilliance, the chain’s promoting its new $10 dinner box (a medium pizza, cinnamon sticks, and bread sticks) alongside one of the most bizarre fast food offerings since the bacon milkshake.

For a cool 10 grand, you’ll get what they’ve dubbed “an epic collection of proposal goodies,” which includes a ruby red ring, limo service, flowers, a fireworks show, and a photog to capture every artery-clogging moment.

“Our customers want the best of everything, from their food to memorable life experiences,” said Kurt Kane, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer.

The company’s only offering 10 of the proposal packages and you’ve got until Feb. 14 to snap them up online. And just in case you lose your mojo, they’ll refund purchases through March 31.

Hey, there are worse ways to pop the question right?

Find more information here.

Photo: Pizza Hut

