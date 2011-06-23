Can A "Dancing With The Stars" Dancer Carry The $30 Million "Footloose" Remake? (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Paramount’s much-anticipated “Footloose” remake is out today — and Julianne Hough is in nearly every frame.



Hough, you might remember, is from “Dancing With the Stars” — team “dancing,” not team “stars.”

Although that seems poised to change.

Hough snagged the lead in the reboot of the Kevin Bacon favourite — and she’ll follow it with a major role alongside Tom Cruise in “Rock of Ages.”

But does she have the acting chops to pull it off?

The trailer is roughly 30 per cent dancing, 65 per cent emotional scenes, 5 per cent what we like to call Quaid-face. (Dennis Quaid plays Hough’s concerned dad.)

So Hough is going to need more than her moves to vault “Footloose” to box office dominance — especially since her co-star, Kenny Wormald, is also a newcomer.

Working for Hough is the fact that she plays a disaffected teen-type — and that goes a long way towards masking lack of range.

Would you bet $30 million on her? Video below.

And if 90’s remakes are more your speed, click here to see what’s in the works >>



