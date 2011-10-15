Meet The Young, Hot, And Totally Unknown Cast Of The $30 Million "Footloose" Remake

The “Footloose” remake comes out today — and because the original holds a major place in our hearts, we’re feeling apprehensive about it.



Who could top Kevin Bacon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and John Lithgow?

Paramount’s answer to that: a pack of unknowns.

Sure, Dennis Quaid and Andie MacDowell are in the adult roles, but let’s face it — “Footloose” isn’t about the grownups.

Julianne Hough (“Dancing With The Stars”) heads up the leads.

Maybe these kids will become the next big household names — or maybe the studio should be feeling as nervous as we are about its $30 million bet.

