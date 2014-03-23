Kevin Bacon Recreates Iconic 'Footloose' Dance For His Entrance On Jimmy Fallon's Show

Actor Kevin Bacon still has the moves.

The 55-year-old actor made an impressive entrance onto Friday night’s “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” recreating the iconic dance performance first seen 30 years ago in the film, “Footloose.”

Prior to the roughly four-minute skit, Fallon said, “dancing has been outlawed on the show.” Fallon then introduced his guest Bacon in the backroom who responded, “Jump back! This is the ‘Tonight Show,’ there has to be dancing.”

While the entrance was an homage to “Footloose,” that wasn’t the real reason Bacon was there. He was on the show to promote his TV show “The Following,” Rolling Stonereports.

The original 1984 version is here, but here’s the performance from Friday:

