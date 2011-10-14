WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Cast Of 'Footloose'

For reasons that will never, ever make sense (notwithstanding the endemic ‘brain drain‘) Hollywood is remaking Footloose.
Yes.
Ugh.
So while we wait for news of the inevitable box office failure this latest version is sure to be, what better time to check in with the cast of the original (never-get-tired-of-watching-it, winner of best scene featuring a tractor ever) Footloose.
After which, you will want to go and Netflix it and watch it all weekend long. No really, you will. It’s that good.
Ren (Renold? It's never made clear) McCormack! This was Kevin Bacon's first big role. He has since go on to star in and direct a bunch of successful films, marry Kyra Sedgwick, and be the subject a trivia game called 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon'.
Lori Singer. Did you know Madonna also auditioned for the role of Ariel Moore, the preacher's daughter? Alas, while Madge has gone onto bigger things, Singer sort of fizzled away and was last seen on a 'Law & Order' spin-off.
Chris Penn. Younger brother of Sean, Penn had already appeared in other early '80s hits like 'Rumble Fish', and 'All The Right Moves' before strutting his stuff here. He's perhaps best known for his turn in 'Reservoir Dogs'. Sadly, Penn died of an overdose in 2006.
Sarah Jessica Parker. This was her first big role. Trivia! She lost her virginity to Penn on the set. Since then she has been uberly successful but never more so than as Carrie in 'Sex And The City'.
John Lithgow. The Reverend Shaw - 'he's testing us!' - Moore. Lithgow is one of those terrific character actors who's been in everything and is almost always great. This was no exception. Most recently he was in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.'
Are you still here? Why not watch the final dance scene and weep for the awesomeness of early Eighties fashion.
