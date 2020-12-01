A soccer player refused to pay tribute to Diego Maradona due to allegations of domestic violence against him, and she now says she's getting death threats

Twitter/News18Sports Paula Dapena sat during her team’s Diego Maradona tribute on Saturday.

A female soccer player who protested a Diego Maradona tribute before a game over domestic violence claims against the Argentine says she is now getting death threats.

Spaniard Paula Dapena sat with her back turned during a moment of silence for Maradona before her team’s match on Saturday.

“I’m not willing to give a domestic abuser a minute’s silence and not the victims,” she told AS.

Maradona, who was accused of domestic violence in 2014, died on November 25, which is also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Maradona always denied any allegation of domestic abuse against his then-girlfriend, Rocio Oliva.

A female soccer player who protested a Diego Maradona tribute before a game over domestic violence claims against the Argentine says she is now getting death threats.

Spaniard Paula Dapena, a midfielder for Viajes Interrias FF, sat on the pitch with her back turned during a moment of silence for Maradona before her team’s match versus Deportivo Abanca on Saturday.

Dapena told AS that she was not willing to pay respect to a “domestic abuser” and felt it was hypocritical that her league had not held protests for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 â€” the same day Maradona had died.

“I’m not willing to give a domestic abuser a minute’s silence and not the victims,” she said.

Maradona was accused of domestic violence in 2014 after a video in which he appeared to strike his then-girlfriend Rocio Oliva leaked online.

The video, taken by Oliva, shows Maradona chastising her before her phone move backwards sharply. Oliva can be heard shouting: “Stop Diego, stop, stop hitting me.”

Maradona denied the allegations of violence, although acknowledged that he knocked Oliva’s phone out of her hand.

“It [Maradona’s death] totally overshadowed that day,” Dapena added. “We went from putting the spotlight on the death of women due to this cause to talking only about Maradona and what an idol he was for everyone.

“For me, from a football standpoint, Maradona had spectacular skills and qualities. But as a person, he left a lot to be desired.”

On the abuse she has received since the protest, the 24-year-old said: “It’s not just me that has been harassed on social media but also my teammates.

“We have also received death threats and messages such as ‘I’m going to find your home address and go there and break your legs.'”

