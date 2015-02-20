Football star Karmichael Hunt and two rugby league players charged with cocaine supply

Karmichael Hunt of the Queensland Reds. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

Queensland Reds rugby union star Karmichael Hunt has been charged with cocaine supply by the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission (QCCC).

Three men and one woman have been charged after being identified during an ongoing investigation into a cocaine trafficking syndicate in South East Queensland.

The QCCC will allege the four contacted the syndicate seeking cocaine, both for personal use or to on-supply cocaine to others between June and December 2014.

Hunt, one of the country’s most talented footballers, who’s played in three codes, was described as a 28-year-old man from Hendra. He was served notice yesterday to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 5 to face four counts of dangerous drug supply.

The others involved are a 24-year-old man from Burleigh Waters, a 27-year-old man from Mermaid Waters and a 22-year-old woman from Mermaid Waters, who were also charged with numerous counts of supply.

The QCCC said its investigation remains ongoing and cannot comment further.

News Ltd reports that the other two men involved are Gold Coast Titans players.

Other former NRL players are already facing drug trafficking charges. Last month former State of Origin and Kangaroos player Jason Smith was charged with trafficking 280g of cocaine, along with Toowoomba restaurateur Jason Wood, as part of the QCCC investigation.

A week later, former Blues player Matt Seers was arrested on the Gold Coast and charged with 15 counts of supply and one of trafficking, involving cocaine.

The Australian Rugby Union said it was making further inquiries into Hunt being charged and will make a statement later.

Karmichael Hunt has played in three football codes after he debuted in the NRL in 2004 for the Brisbane Broncos. He played State of Origin for Queensland and then switched to AFL, playing three seasons for the Gold Coast Suns from 2011. His former club said “it would be inappropriate to make any comment”.

Hunt jumped again last year, joining the Reds and being named vice-captain. He played his first game of Super Rugby last week and is due to play at fullback tomorrow night against the Western Force. His playing future is unclear at this point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.