Football Players' College Mistakes Won't Lead To NFL Discipline

Marvin Austin

Photo: ap

In the aftermath of former agent Josh Luchs’ tell-all – where he admitted to paying dozens of amateur athletes – the NFL began to consider how it could help the NCAA regulate the shady system.One solution that was floated this week: hit players who broke NCAA laws with suspensions or fines when they turn pro, according to ESPN’s Joe Schad.



However, the NFLPA was opposed to the idea. Today, NCAA officials told Schad that players who broke NCAA rules – like UNC’s Marvin Austin – would not face punishment should they earn a spot on an NFL team’s roster. It was “discussed,” but is not happening.

