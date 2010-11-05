Football Players Are Sick Of Roger Goodell's Tyranny

Roger Goodell is the most powerful man in American sports. But if Troy Polamalu had a say, well, he’d want a say in things.



Goodell has maintained a strict reign as commissioner of the NFL. He holds players to a personal conduct policy and is quick to punish players – no matter their fame – for violating NFL rules or league policies. He doesn’t shy away from fining players for everything from tweeting to hard hitting and drug use.

In 2010 alone he’s levied $100K worth of fines to Steelers linebackers James Harrison for hits he dished out on the field. That has teammate Troy Polamalu calling for a change in the NFL power structure.

“He’s got all the power,” Polamalu told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That may be part of the problem, that there needs to be some type of separation of power like our government. There should be some type of players involved in decisions over how much people should be fined or what they should be fined for, as well as coaches, as well as front office people.”

He’s got a point. The NFL should have a committee of representatives for all parties to levy fines and suspensions to players. The league just has to be sure to give representation to players on the giving and receiving ends of the hits.

Football is America’s game, and there’s nothing more American then good, old fashioned democracy.

See Also: The Most Powerful Men In Pro Football

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.