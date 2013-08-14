An Oklahoma State Football Player Met His Cowboys Cheerleader Girlfriend On Twitter

According to The Big Lead, Zack Calvin, an Oklahoma State defensive back, noticed he had a new follower on Twitter after his game against Oklahoma last year. That new follower was Jordan Daigle, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

The cautious Calvin, who didn’t want to be another Manti Te’o, asked his sister for advice, according to the Tulsa World:

‘Do you think this girl is real?’ he asked his sister Mallory, an OSU grad student. ‘Do you know someone who’s trying to play a joke on me?’

Calvin looked Daigle up on the Cowboys website and begin talking to her on Twitter. Turns out she noticed him on TV when he walked to midfield for the opening coin toss, something Calvin didn’t normally do. He was being rewarded for his standout performance against Texas Tech a week earlier when he blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Their relationship has been Facebook official since May and they have been taking turns driving the four hours from Stillwater to Dallas all summer.

They look happy: